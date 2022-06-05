NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 Team Illinois athletes made the long trip to Orlando, Florida.

The Illinois Special Olympics team headed to the Special Olympics USA Games in Florida Friday afternoon.

The event happens once every four years. The Special Olympics Illinois senior region director, Tracy Hilliard, said they’re returning in person for the first time in two years.

“Bouncing back from COVID-19, everyone is so excited to have an event of this size. It’s very exciting,” said Hilliard.

The Normal Police Department provided an escort for many of the athletes as they left for Orlando.

However, Hilliard said this is just the tip of the iceberg for Team Illinois. In two weeks, Special Olympics Illinois is hosting its State Summer Games 2022. The event returns in person for the first time in two years.

“Everyone’s ready to be back in person,” Hilliard said. “It’s such an uplift for everybody, and that boost you need to get going again.”

She said more than 2,600 athletes will compete in seven sports on Illinois State University’s (ISU) campus and at Normal Community High and Kingsley Junior High.

Brian McWhorter, a powerlifter in the organization, said the event is a dream come true.

“It means the world to me, I’ve been training for this pretty much all my life,” said McWhorter.

The Special Olympics has helped McWhorter in more ways than one.

“It’s changed my life completely,” he said, “to be a better competitor.”

ISU is home to the Summer Games since the 1970s, according to Media Relations Director Eric Jome. It’s always a crowd-pleaser, he said, and a heartfelt tradition that draws a big crowd.

“It’s really a transformational event for a lot of these athletes, and really for a lot of the people that volunteer for this,” Jome said.