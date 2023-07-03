EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A special period of open burning of storm-damaged tree limbs will be allowed in East Peoria from today through July 9.

Residents may burn only storm-damaged tree limbs in small piles. Burning may occur only during daylight hours on non-windy days. The burn must be constantly supervised by a responsible adult and be completely extinguished when finished. A water source must be nearby, according to a news release from the city.

Residents are asked to check with their neighbors prior to burning tree limbs in case they have health problems that might be affected by smoke so that an appropriate time to burn can be arranged.

A complete copy of the city’s open burning ordinance is available online at www.cityofeastpeoria.com, at City Hall or by contacting the assistant fire chief on duty at the Central Fire Station.

For more information, call 309-427-7670, option 2, to speak to the assistant fire chief on duty.