Special report: Screen time during school time

DUNLAP, Ill. — For five-year-old Emerson Andrews, screen time during school time is her favorite part of the day.

“Because we get to work on our Chromebooks,” she said shyly.

Most days, Andrews and the students in Sara Solorio’s kindergarten class at Hickory Grove Elementary School are using laptops to read, click and learn with their lessons. While the gaze at gadgets may be fun, the students aren’t playing games.

“They’re working on writing their letters,” said kindergarten teacher, Sara Solorio. “They’re working on being able to read words in the class.”

Three years ago, Solorio’s students were the first in the Dunlap School District to be part of the one-to-one pilot program for kindergarteners: one iPad per student. This school year, her students transitioned to Chromebooks.

When asked what Andrews like about the new devices, she said, “There’s lots of buttons. [What do the buttons help you do?] We take pictures.”

The pictures are used as proof of classwork.

“Anything that they take pictures of or any work that they do on their Chromebook, they submit it and then I check it and then it goes right to their parents,” said Solorio. She calls it a conversation starter between child and parent.

Kindergartners aren’t the only ones incorporating tech in the classrooms. Down the road at Lincoln K-8 School, older students are learning through laptops too.

“They respond immensely,” said Brandon Jamirson, a sixth-grade math teacher at the school. “Like they’re deeply engaged into the math. I get them engaged and I get them learning and they don’t even think they’re learning. They’re just having fun.”

Jamirson’s math students are also part of a one-to-one program. At the end of last school year, the Peoria Public School District was able to acquire what they call “streams” or laptops for each of the students.

“They have so much information at their fingertips that I think it’s the way that society is shifting. We’re shifting toward a more technological world,” said Jamirson.

With the help of web-based math assignments, Jamirson says the tools have helped his class learn more difficult math concepts in a new way.

“The lessons are able to be differentiated for each learner so that needs are met for every single student and not just one particular lesson. For all students,” he said.

Both Solorio and Jamirson say technology is not a replacement for traditional lesson plans. Electronics are interwoven with hands-on activities and face to face learning, especially for the little ones.

“Their fine motor skills still have to develop,” said Solorio. “Their hands are so important and the actual work is so important to connect kinesthetically with their learning.”

As for little Emerson Andrews, no matter the mode, she and her classmates find the fun in each assignment. They’re hoping other students can do the same.