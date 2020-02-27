Traffic stop leads to discovery of $80K worth of stolen iPhones

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 20: Apple Inc.’s iPhone 11, iPhone11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones are displayed in the Apple Marunouchi store on September 20, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Apple launched the latest iPhone 11 models featuring a dual-camera system today. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department recovered 55 stolen iPhones worth approximately $80,000 after a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 34.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s department said deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 34 for traveling approximately 104 miles per hour in a posted 65 mile per hour zone. During the course of the traffic stop, deputies located 53 iPhone 11’s and two iPhone Xs Max’s. The phones were still in their boxes and several phone plan contracts were also located inside the vehicle.

Through further investigation, deputies determined the iPhones were obtained through identity theft and purchased fraudulently from around the United States.

The following individuals were arrested for possession of stolen property $10-$100,000.00 and Identity Theft:

32-year-old Henrick I Botello Gonzalez, Corona, NY

22-year-old Jose A. Salas Veleza, Brooklyn, NY

22-year-old Emily E. Brown, Gettysburg, PA

21-year-old Derek M.X. Luntz, Gettysburg, PA

Gonzalez was also charged with Speeding more than 35 miles per hour over the posted speed limit and reckless driving.

The four are being held at the Knox County Jail and awaiting bond to be set.