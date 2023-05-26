PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man accused of killing another man over a money dispute almost a year ago will go to trial in November.

Rev I. Blakes, 41, appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on Thursday for a scheduling conference and his case was moved from the June 5 trial setting to Nov. 6. in the courtroom of Circuit Judge John Vespa.

Blakes had filed a motion arguing prosecutors had violated his right to a speedy trial as his case has taken too long. Vespa, however, disagreed. Blakes filed a motion to reconsider and that too was denied.

As such, Blakes’ attorney asked to file an interlocutory appeal, or one where a person can appeal in the middle of the case, in the wake of Vespa’s ruling Thursday. If the judge allows that to happen, the matter could be pushed back even more as the case works its way through the appellate process.

Vespa said Thursday that he would review Blakes’ request and make a decision by June 1.

He’s charged with first-degree murder in connection with the June 28, 2022, shooting of Michael Davis, Jr. near McClure Avenue and Broadway Street.

During his bond hearing last summer, prosecutors told a judge that several people saw the incident and said Blakes allegedly shot Davis who then fell down. According to court records, Blakes allegedly fired a few more shots before running off.

Police found a pistol near where Blakes was running and a witness allegedly said Blakes used a similar type of weapon. The shooting was allegedly over money, prosecutors have said.