PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package passed in the House of Representatives Wednesday.

According to a press release from Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Il.), the spending package could bring $7 million in federal funding to Peoria.

A breakdown of part of the funding coming to Peoria includes:

$4.5 million in funding for a climate resilience and biomanufacturing initiative at Peoria’s Ag Lab.

$1 million for the former Harrison School Demolition in Peoria.

$500,000 in funding to jump-start Illinois Central College’s Peoria Cradle to Career Initiative.

“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, my top priority is bringing taxpayer dollars back home to support our communities,” Bustos said. “That’s why I’m thrilled to announce that $7 million in federal funds will be coming to Peoria to support the Peoria Ag Lab and Illinois Central College, as well as to demolish the former Harrison School building. These investments will ensure that the Peoria region is set up for success in the years to come.”

The spending package will be voted on by the Senate and need to be signed into law by President Biden in the coming days.