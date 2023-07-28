PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff is reporting that Farmington Road, from Sterling to Southport Road, is closed due to an overturned semi leaking fuel.

According to Sheriff Chris Watkins, the semi was on North Pierson Road and swerved to avoid a person in the roadway and then overturned.

The driver, the sheriff said, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Watkins said diesel fuel was leaking from Pierson onto Farmington Road. There was a hazardous materials team from the Peoria Fire Department on the way.

The overturned truck on Pierson has also closed that road as well. Farmington Road is closed due to the fuel which had reached that thoroughfare.

This story will be updated.