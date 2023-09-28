PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – While the child mortality rate has significantly dropped over the past 30 years, it’s still important to make sure your children have the resources they need for survival. Carle Health and Spirit of Halloween are teaming up to raise money for child life. Ashley Gordon, a child life specialist with Carle Health Greater Peoria, stopped by to tell us more about the fundraiser. Take a look.
Spirit of Children fundraiser | Ask the Doc | WMBD This Morning
by: Jerimiah Pinkins
Posted:
Updated: