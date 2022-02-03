Spirit of Peoria could be sold, sailed away to a new location

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spirit of Peoria could soon say bon voyage, as it has the potential to leave the city.

The owner of the boat has a potential purchase agreement in place. If signed, the un-named entity would likely move the boat to a new location.

However, the Peoria City Council potentially has the power to keep the boat on the Illinois River.

Under the agreement the city has with the boat, the council has 90 days to match any offer that comes forward, according to Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich. The city also has the right to waive that right, leaving the owners free to sell the boat.

City officials have not indicated how they will handle the matter. WMBD has reached out to the owner of the Spirit of Peoria and has not heard back.