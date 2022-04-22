PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Friday, the Spirit of Peoria set sail from Central Illinois for the final time.

On Facebook, the owner of the Spirit of Peoria, Alex Grieves, said the boat left Peoria’s riverfront at 4 A.M. on Friday. It is headed to La Crosse, Wisconsin, where it will undergo renovations. It will also be with the Julia Belle Swain steamboat, which the Spirit replaced in 1988.

Grieves added that it has not been announced where the boat will end up.

While referencing the Spirit of Peoria’s departure on social media, Grieves said, “Can’t wait to start a new chapter in my life, but I’m sure I am going to miss her”.

As previously reported, Grieves informed Peoria City Council he had been approached by Yacht Starship Dining Cruises of Tampa, FL. to purchase the Spirit of Peoria for $1 million.

On March 22, the Peoria City Council voted to waive their right to be the first to purchase back the boat.

We wish the Spirit of Peoria well, it was a fixture on the riverfront for many, many years.

The city is in the process of preparing a request for proposals for a boat operator on the riverfront. – Patrick Urich, Peoria City Manager

Friday, some community members shared that they were saddened to see the boat leave.

“We’ve done some of the cruises on that over the years and really enjoyed just a nice evening on the boat. So it’s disappointing, they built up this area really nice and to see the Spirit of Peoria which kind of the heart of things disappears,” said Richard Mutters, local resident.

“It’s kind of sad a little bit hearing that it’s gone, I know it’s a main staple. Ever since I was little, it’s been here,” said Adam Saldana, local resident.

WMBD-TV reached out to Yacht Starship Dining Cruises about the sale of the Spirit of Peoria and they declined to comment.