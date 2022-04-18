PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Aaron Rossi’s spokeswoman said there is a coordinated campaign to destroy Rossi’s reputation.

According to a statement from Spokesperson Natalie Bauer Luce, the “coordinated campaign” seeks to invalidate Rossi’s contributions to the community.

“For the last several weeks, Dr. Rossi and his representatives have sought to respect the courts and decline public comment on the egregious and outrageous claims brought against him. However, it is clear there is a coordinated campaign underway to destroy Dr. Rossi’s reputation and to dismantle the good work he’s done for the community — building businesses, creating hundreds of jobs and offering life-saving testing, including establishing one of the few labs in the country to offer whole genome sequencing for cancer patients as well as nationally available COVID-19 tests to help bring an end to the pandemic. Dr. Rossi is proud of his record and his contributions to the community, and he looks forward to defending himself and aggressively fighting these unfounded matters.” Natalie Bauer Luce, spokeswoman for Aaron Rossi

Rossi is being sued by his former business partners for allegedly misusing company funds for a lavish lifestyle. Rossi is also facing federal tax fraud charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The next court date is scheduled for May 2.