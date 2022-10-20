The Tricoci University of Beauty Culture visited the studio today to help give everyone some tips on their Halloween hair and makeup this year.



Check out the video if you want to learn more about what to avoid when applying and removing special effects makeup. You can also see their makeup looks for a puppet, scarecrow, and zombie.



Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.