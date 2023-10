CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The next two weekends will be busy for Spoon River Valley.

With the return of the Scenic Drive Fall Festival comes the return of local food, arts and crafts, and the history of the surrounding area.

In addition, there will be an Antique Tractor Show on-site and a Car Show for anyone who wants to enter.

The festival will be held on the weekends of Oct. 7-8 and Oct. 14-15.

