Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive cancelled due to COVID-19

FARMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — Another one bites the dust, with COVID-19 cancelling another local event.

The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive wound up on the chopping block for the very first time.

The festival usually attracts more than 25,000 people each year.

The Farmington city administrator said 20% of the vendors in recent years are local, the rest coming from out of state.

City Administrator, Rollen Wright, said people will miss the event.

“There’s a good portion of folks here, look forward to it, and there are folks from here that have moved from different areas around the us and they come home those first two weekends,” said Wright.

Organizers said they hope to be able to host the drive again in 2021.

Here is a message from the event’s organizer.

It is with heavy heart that we, the Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Association, voted to cancel the 2020 Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival. A letter will be forthcoming to all vendors and advertisers. Thank you for all of your continued support. We look forward to seeing you all in 2021!! Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Association

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected