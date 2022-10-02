FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival has taken place in Central Illinois since 1968. The festival allows vendors to set up shop in multiple towns throughout Fulton County.

At Reed Park in Farmington, all vendors had homemade items. Coordinator Sarah Perardi said it is a great community event.

“It’s amazing. It’s a town staple and people come from literally all over to come to this event. It’s great for our town and it kind of showcases how beautiful this place is,” said Perardi.

Among the unique items for sale were licorice, soap, pumpkins made from recycled sweaters, and even woodwork created by a blind man. Justin Armstead and his wife have been participating in the Scenic Drive for 25 years. They have a licorice-making business in Springfield.

“Just the sheer volume of people that visit the Scenic Drive is amazing over the years. People have just come for years and lots of people. It’s been good for us,” Armstead said.

Armstead said making money is the name of the game, but one of his favorite parts as a vendor is the friendly people.

“As a vendor, just getting out and talking to people. Everybody is friendly, and they like to spend money on a good product,” he said.

The festival is held the first two full weekends in October, and Perardi said the annual event helps the local economy.

“For the whole entire county, every hotel is full. It’s just great. There are people everywhere. It’s great for business,” she said.

To learn more about the festival, visit www.spoonriverdrive.org.