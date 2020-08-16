Sports bars hoping for the best with no fall college football

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two major sports conferences canceling sports for the fall season leaving many fans with no college football.

Due to the pandemic the Big 10 and Pac 12 calling off football for the fall meaning Illinois fans wont be able to watch them at least in the fall.

Local sports bars say they are hoping for some college football..But will miss the big draw of local games such as Illinois or Iowa. Aaron Smith owner of Double A’s in Peoria said it’s major draw on weekends in the fall.

“We’re a restaurant too so it’s not only sports that draw people in, but it’s absolutely a huge help and without that and not a lot of live content on TV, it limits us in the amount of people we can draw in,” Smith said.

He also says sports add a certain atmosphere to the bar and hopes to have an NFL season.