Sports broadcasting legends ponder the future of journalism in return to Alma mater

Peoria, Ill. – Roughly 100 years of sports broadcasting experience between the two of them, but Charlie Steiner or Ralph Lawler are unsure about the future of the business.

Steiner is the play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Lawler recently retired as the voice of the Los Angeles Clippers for 40 years. Both are graduates of Bradley University and started their careers in Peoria.

The duo traveled from the West to the Midwest for the 5th Annual Charlie Steiner Symposium at Bradley Tuesday night. Monday, they appeared on WMBD News at 4pm with Eugene Daniel and discussed a variety of sports-related topics.

Watch and hear their thoughts on politics in sports journalism and whether NCAA athletes should be paid.