TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Coroner has released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.

James King, 66, of East Peoria died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained during the crash, according to a preliminary autopsy. The toxicology results are still pending.

As previously reported, just after 2 p.m., the Illinois State Police responded to a crash where a passenger vehicle traveling southbound struck a motorcycle from behind.

The driver of the Toyota Sedan was identified as Caleb D. Crowley, 19, from Metamora. He was charged with failure to reduce speed.