Spring break still on for Illinois State University

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Spring break will remain on the calendar for 2021 at Illinois State University.
University officials announced Friday that an “overwhelming number” of faculty, staff, and students who responded to a survey wanted the regular break preserved during the coronavirus pandemic. The university’s planning team had recommended canceling the spring break amid concern about travel during the break contributing to the spread of the virus on campus. The Bloomington Pantagraph reports, though, that the survey responses showed concern about mental health without the mid-semester break.
