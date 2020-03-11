Spring cleaning can give your gently loved items a second life

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Spring is in the air and people can get a fresh start by spring cleaning.

While decluttering can sometimes be an emotional process, it’s possible to give your gently used a second life.

When people donate gently used items to Peoria Rescue Ministries, it does two things. Donations support the thrift store and support the men, women, and children who receive food, shelter, and clothing.

Alison Touvelle and Sonia Morrison specialize in downsizing, rightsizing, and decluttering for seniors through their business, A Tailored Home.

“A lot of people just associate the spring cleaning with that whole new next step,” said Sonia Morrison.

So, it’s time to empty out the closet, throw away old receipts, clear out the pantry, and get photos scanned or organized.

“Everyone’s different, but everyone has too much stuff,” said TouVelle.

They say spring cleaning and being proactive now can save people stress down the road.

“Total weight off their shoulders. They’re very happy, they feel a little bit freer, a little more comfortable,” said TouVelle.

And gently loved items can find a new purpose.

“We really are big believers in not having stuff end up in the landfill,” said Morrison.

In Peoria, people can bring clothing, furniture, and appliances to Peoria Rescue Ministries.

“The biggest key to the thrift store is really what we receive from folks,” said Jon Rocke, the executive director at Peoria Rescue Ministries.

Items are given to daily clients or sold in the thrift store.

“We gave out probably over 100,000 pieces of clothing last year and we have men, women, and children,” said Rocke.

By donating, people are giving items a second life for people who are getting a second chance.

“For them to come and be cared for and know that they’re going to get clothed, food, shelter, that’s a big deal,” said Rocke.

Donations can be brought to the Peoria Rescue Ministries thrift store. The store accepts all types of items, sizes, and styles, but some of the most needed clothing items are durable pieces like jeans and pants.