Spring is here: How to tell if its COVID-19, asthma or allergies

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Spring is here and that means the return of seasonal allergies and the triggering of asthma.

With COVID-19 still prevalent in the United States, it might be hard to distinguish what a runny nose or other symptoms really mean.

COVID-19, allergic infections, and asthma can all affect people’s ability to breathe through their nose or lungs, but all have key differences from one another.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), headaches, coughing, shortness of breath, and fatigue are symptoms some people may see with COVID-19, allergies, or asthma.

While all three are occurring at the same time this spring, distinguishing between them is important in stopping the spread of the virus.

Dr. John Burr, a pulmonologist at Carle Pulmonology in Normal, said for those on over-the-counter (OTC) medicine and not seeing relief from symptoms, it’s probably not a seasonal allergy infection they’re suffering from.

“If you exert yourself going up stairs or increasing your activity level, like doing aerobic activity, allergies might impede you a little bit, but they’re not going to make you severely short of breath the way that it would be if you had COVID-pneumonia,” he said.

Burr said chills, fevers and body aches minus the head are not common with asthma or allergies and if that’s a symptom someone has, then it’s best to go get checked out.

“Allergies don’t usually make your oxygen level go down the way COVID does,” Burr said. “There’s obviously a lot of overlap there, but I say if you have a fever and you’re short of breath, and oxygen saturations are low, then you need to be assessed in the emergency room.”

He said itching and tearing up of the eyes is something common with allergic reactions, but not the virus, and encourages people to still socially distance and wear face coverings until enough people are vaccinated.