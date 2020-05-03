Spring roadwork ramps up around Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–While more cars continue to flood the streets, drivers need to watch out for workers in orange.

Peoria public works employees are running jobs on numerous streets across the city. This week crews began resurfacing on Allen Road.

On Monday, pavement preservation work in multiple neighborhoods in the city will begin. A Peoria engineer says you should allow for extra travel time and drive defensively in work zones.

“We want people to pay attention to the signage that is up for the roadways. That’s there for the safety of the traveling public as much as it is for the people that are out there working. So pay attention, slowing down, staying focused on the road and not getting distracted because construction zones there’s lots of activity going on and it’s easy to have your mind wander and look at other things that are happening,” said City of Peoria engineer, Bill Lewis.

Lewis also knows the delayed travel could be an inconvenience but says it’s necessary for the long run to keep roads in sound condition.