Spring scavenger hunt underway in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Spring is here, and one town is getting in the spirit with a scavenger hunt.

It’s the fourth year the Washington Chamber of Commerce has held the Peep Hunt – a 10-day event where people can win gift cards and other prizes donated by local businesses.

“It also brings a lot of people to eat and shop in Washington,” said Jenny Harpman, office manager at Washington Chamber of Commerce.

This year, 18 businesses are participating, including a CBD store, comic book store, restaurants, gyms and boutiques.

Harpman said players pick up a game card from either the Chamber or any of the participating businesses. To play, find a hidden ceramic peep in each business and mark it on the game card.

“They’re all decorated differently and when the people go in and look for them, there’s all sorts of different designs. They all have a number on the bottom, so when people are finding them they can put the description or the number,” said Harpman.

Once all the peeps have been found, turn the game card into the Chamber.

“It’s like a little scavenger hunt, so it’s really fun. Kids, adults, anybody can do it,” said Charlotte Beck, owner of Golden Finch Boutique. “Anytime there’s a community event, it’s a great thing. You get to meet new people, people who haven’t heard of certain businesses, get them on their radar.”

The Peep Hunt goes from March 24 through April 3. Winners will be decided April 5.