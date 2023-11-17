PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Spring Street on a report of a vehicle crash with injuries and a possible entrapment.

Acting Battalion Chief Rich Waldron said as crews arrived on the scene, they found three cars involved with one of the vehicles on its side where two occupants were entrapped.

The crews extracted the two occupants and provided EMS care before they were sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants from the other vehicles involved were uninjured.