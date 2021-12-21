Spring Street fire keeps Peoria crews busy Tuesday Afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are working to extinguish X that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Spring Street is currently blocked off from Perry to Glendale Avenues.

Just after 4 p.m crews responded to the 700 block of Spring Street for a fire at a three unit apartment. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

It is unknown if any apartments are occupied.

Just before 4:30 p.m., the fire was extinguished, but smoke and fire damage remain.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

