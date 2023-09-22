PUTNAM, Ill. (WMBD) — A Spring Valley man is being held in the Putnam County Jail and could be charged later today in connection with a fatal shooting this week in the Lake Thunderbird community.

Sheriff Joshua Boedigheimer said Joshua Aalders was booked into the jail Thursday night in connection with the fatal shooting earlier that day of Jack Carpenter, 64, of 2 Walnut Drive in Lake Thunderbird.

Deputies were called to the house just before 5 p.m. after a 911 call and found Carpenter lying motionless at the edge of the home’s driveway. Despite efforts by the Henry Ambulance service, Carpenter died of his injuries.

Aalders, who is the nephew of Carpenter, had gone to the rural Putnam residence and gotten into an altercation with Carpenter. A some point, he allegedly shot him, the sheriff said Friday. He was taken into custody for questioning, Boedigheimer said.

A handgun was also recovered and secured at the scene, the sheriff said, who added he believed this was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the community.

An autopsy was underway in Bloomington, Boedigheimer said, and his deputies were gathering more evidence to present to the Putnam County State’s Attorney.

With the dawn of the No Cash Bail era in Illinois. Aalders will likely have to be charged formally by Putnam County prosecutors or released later Friday or early Saturday.