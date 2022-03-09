PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Nestled deep in Peoria’s historic Springdale Cemetery is a 16-acre savanna of tall prairie grasses. It’s an area that the Peoria Park District could solely control in a proposed intergovernmental renewal agreement.

The 254-acre cemetery is owned by the City of Peoria. It has been managed by the city, Peoria County Board, and Peoria Park District since 2002 through a $250,000 subsidy to Springdale Cemetery Management Authority.

In the new agreement, the savanna would be subdivided be sold to the Peoria Park District for $1 to put the area into a permanent environmental stewardship. The Park District would also pay $40,000 towards the upkeep of the rest of the cemetery. The proposal passed unanimously at Peoria City Council on Tuesday.

“The renewal is, as far as I’m concerned, an expression of confidence in what we’ve been able to do over the last 20 years. So we’re taking it to the next 10-year period,” said Mark Matuszak, general manager of Springdale Cemetery.

Matuszak said the savanna is designated a natural area by Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which makes it legally protected.

“It’s tall grass. Most historic areas like that experience a burn every couple of years to control the vibrancy of the site, and so [the Park District] are going to take that over as opposed to the cemetery doing that,” he said.

Robert Johnson, president of Peoria Park District Board of Trustees, said it makes sense for the Park District to take over maintenance of the space.

“So this is our mission. You know we’re taking care of lands and where this savanna is…not that many of them here in Illinois,” he said. “It’s a special piece of land that grows and the type of vegetation you get there…you just don’t find everywhere in the state.”

“I think that is going to resolve all of the issues we had in the past, and we’re happy to see it,’ Matuszak added.

Johnson said it’s important to maintain the savanna for future generations.

“My goal is to make sure that we preserve these lands and parks for generations to come. We just can’t put a price on it, you know. So I’m very proud of our parks and I want to preserve them and keep them protected,” he said.

Springdale Cemetery opened in 1854. Matuszak said an estimated 80,000 people are buried there, most of them Peorians.

“It’s a huge place. It’s part of Peoria’s fabric… Springdale Cemetery is very special because it’s really Peoria’s history buried here,” he said.

Peoria Park District Board of Trustees will vote on the proposal Wednesday. The Peoria County Board will vote on Thursday.