PEORIA Ill. (WMBD)–The Springdale Historic Preservation Foundation held its third annual Honor & Glory 5K run Saturday morning.

Dozens of locals came to Springdale Cemetery in Peoria to raise money and take care of the cemetery.

All the money goes towards restoration and maintenance needs for the cemetery.

Event organizer Kate Pastucha said having the race in the cemetery makes it stand out from other races.

“We’re doing this race on Memorial Day weekend to honor those we’ve lost in service and the race ends coming up the hill and the last thing you see is Soldier’s Hill,” said Pastucha.

Springdale Cemetery is also having its fourth annual “Drive to Remember” Memorial Day tours during Memorial Day weekend.