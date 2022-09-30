Springdale Cemetery is one of the oldest and largest cemeteries in Illinois.

This October, they are offering public tours with a fun twist.

They have found a way to bring this cemetery to life for the last nineteen years.

The money the actors raise goes towards helping the cemetery thrive⁠. In the past, the funds raised have been able to help with landscaping efforts and grave cleaning.



On the cemetery tour, you can hear true stories from historic local residents of Peoria.

The tour features five prominent Peorians who are really buried at the Springdale Cemetery.

Watch the interview video if you would like to learn more about how these people helped make Peoria a great city.



The tours will take place during the first two weekends of October at 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM.



Here are the following dates and times of the 19th Annual Springdale Cemetery tours:



Saturday, October 1st | 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM

Sunday, October 2nd | 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM

Saturday, October 8th | 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM

Sunday, October 9th | 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM



Join their Twilight Tour on Friday, October 7th at 5:30 PM.



If you want to buy tickets: call (309) 696-0956 or email springdalecemeterytours@gmail.com.

You can also grab tickets online at 309 Tix!

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children between 3-13, and free for children under 3.



Walk-ins are always welcome!



The Springdale Cemetery is located in Peoria, IL at 3014 Prospect Rd.



