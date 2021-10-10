Springdale Cemetery tours teach pieces of Peoria’s history

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Some people are learning Peoria’s history through cemetery tours.

Leaders at Springdale Cemetery hosted their 18th annual tours Sunday. The executive director said it takes people back in time while touring the graves of the people who made Peoria what it is today.

She said every year they choose a few people buried at Springdale. Then, they do some research on their backgrounds, put scripts together, and hire actors to tell their stories. One actor said cemeteries are often looked at in a negative light but said it’s an important part of any city’s history.

“When they think of a cemetery they think dead but I think what makes Springdale so unique is it’s alive,” said Aaron Compte. “There’s so much wildlife and nature and we are here to tell people’s stories.”

Sunday was the last weekend of the tours but will resume next year, with new parts of Peoria’s history to share.