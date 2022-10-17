NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new pediatrics clinic opened last week, becoming the first Springfield Clinic location to serve the Bloomington-Normal area.

The new Springfield Clinic is located at 2005 Jacobssen Drive in Normal.

Doctors Shad Beaty, MD, FAAP, and Molly Lundy, MD, joined Springfield Clinic to open this practice. Both Beaty and Lundy have previously practiced in the Morton area.

“Springfield Clinic’s commitment is to bring and keep the highest quality health care close to home. Bloomington-Normal is a vibrant community, and we are thrilled to be expanding into the market with a new pediatric office and specialty outreach center,” says Cal Thomas, Springfield Clinic Chief Development Officer. “Dr. Lundy and Dr. Beaty are well-respected physicians who have been providing exceptional care to the Peoria and Bloomington communities for years. We are honored to partner with them and the other excellent health care providers in the region.”

Dr. Beaty is a Central Illinois native, having completed his undergraduate degree at Illinois Wesleyan University. He earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria and completed his pediatric residency at OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Born and raised in Chillicothe, Ill., Dr. Lundy earned her medical degree from the University of Illinois Chicago and completed her pediatric residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria.

The ribbon cutting for the clinic was Thursday, Oct. 13. The clinic is now up and running full time. For more information, including hours and contact information, see their website.