Springfield Clinic partners with Peoria Surgical Group

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria firm is announcing a new affiliation with a Springfield-based medical provider.

Peoria Surgical Group (PSG) is partnering with Springfield Clinic and changing its name.

Doctors said the new collaborative effort will help bring additional specialty and primary care options to the community. They said this partnership will allow patients to get the best care they want.

Dr. Steven Tsoraides, a surgeon with Springfield Clinic Peoria, said the patient experience will not change as they’ll still continue to keep their same physicians, but will soon have access to more doctors as they’ll begin recruiting more physicians to the area.

“There can be a very long wait for patients to find a primary care doctor or a family doctor to get basic care, screening services, healthcare services, so there’s just a wonderful opportunity here for Peoria’s patients,” Tsoraides said.

He said PSG has provided patient-focused care and education for future surgeons for over 60 years.

He said the practitioners provide procedures in the colon and rectal areas, general surgery, breast surgery, plastic surgery, surgical oncology, surgical weight loss, and thoracic surgery specialties.

Tsoraides said PSG will continue to operate out of its downtown location on 1001 Main St. and keep its same phone number. He said the group will also continue working with OSF and UnityPoint to help keep delivering care in Peoria.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected