SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The FBI is sending a warning out to parents and guardians of online solicitation schemes aimed at kids.

A Springfield FBI news release states that “sextortion” involves the predator coercing the minor to produce sexually explicit images or video before threatening to release the material unless the victim produces even more.

The FBI news release continues to say that online communication is where a lot of sextortion schemes happen.

“Online gaming, gaming consoles, live streaming and video platforms, communications

and instant message apps, and social media are all opportunities for offenders to gain

access to children,” said Special Agent in Charge David Nanz of the FBI’s Springfield

Field office.

He continued, “The perpetrators will often pose as peers or appear to be from the same

geographic location, quickly asking the child to switch to a second platform capable of

video calling or chatting. Monitoring your child’s online activity is key to avoiding

victimization.”

There was at least a 20% increase in financially motivated sextortion incidents between October 2022 and March 2023.

Sextortion schemes have led to victims self-harming and even suicide. Over 13,000 reports of online sextortion of minors were received by the FBI between October 2021 and March 2023.

At least 20 incidents led to suicides.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a sextortion scheme is implored to call the FBI Springfield Office at (217) 522-9675.