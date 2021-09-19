Springfield man rushed to hospital after car crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Springfield man was transported to an area hospital after getting ejected from his car during a crash at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 19.

William H. Strayer, a 28-year-old, was travelling northbound on East Gorsuch Road when he negotiated a turn, lost control of his vehicle, entered the north side ditch and overturned. He was then ejected from his vehicle and was flown by helicopter to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Strayer was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, was cited for improper land usage, and failure to wear a seatbelt.