Springfield man sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking

PEORIA, Ill. — A Springfield man was sentenced to multiple life prison terms for sex trafficking young women.

Franshon Stapleton, 48, ran his enterprise from a motel in Champaign where he lived and used women he recruited from Champaign, Sangamon and Peoria Counties.

In 2017 and 2018, Stapleton exploited young women who were fighting drug addiction and homelessness and forced them to perform sex acts for money, prosecutors allege.

Stapleton arranged the meetings, set the price, and collected all the money. He also threatened and used violence to force the women to have sex with him.

U.S. Attorney John Milhiser commended the strength of the victims who provided critical evidence against the defendant and recognized the sustained efforts by federal and local law enforcement to locate, investigate and prosecute dangerous predators and remove them from the community.

The sentences will be served concurrently with additional five-year prison terms for each of the 13 related charges charged.

Stapleton pleaded guilty to all the charges against him on Sept. 28, 2020, as his trial was set to begin. He has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest on the charges in May 2018.