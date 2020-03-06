Springing forward: Prepping for Daylight Saving Time

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Springing forward; this weekend days start getting longer. But, there are some things you should keep in mind when you turn your clocks forward.

Daylight saving time is Sunday and days will be getting longer. It’s also a good reminder to replace the batteries in your smoke alarm.

“The leading cause of deaths in America are residential fires, so we want to make sure people check their smoke detectors,” said Chief of Fire Prevention, Stan Taylor.

Stan Taylor, Chief of Fire Prevention says your detector does have an expiration date.

“Test the smoke alarms, check the date–how old they are; smoke alarms are only good for 10 years and then you have to replace them,” Taylor said.

He also says if you rent an apartment, that responsibility is on you.

“Everybody needs to check their batteries, it’s a responsibility if you rent your apartment, to check your own battery.

While changing your smoke alarm, you should also switch out your Carbon Monoxide alarms.

“Carbon Monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that travels throughout your house and it’ll kill you when you sleep–it’s called the silent killer because sometimes you go to bed and don’t wake up,” Taylor said.

Your heart can also be affected by the time change. According to the American Heart Association, the risk of having a stroke goes up eight percent during the first two days of daylight saving time.

“Sleep is essential for a healthy heart; when you don’t get enough sleep, that affects your heart health. It increases your risk for high blood pressure, obesity and type-2 diabetes,” said Development Director, for the American Heart Association, Sherry Kerker.

Shelly Kerker says time change can mess with your sleep cycle. She recommends getting at least seven hours of sleep a night.

“It messes with your sleep cycle–even just an hour can make a difference, so making sure you have that routine can really help,” Kerker said.

Kerker says if you need extra sleep, taking a nap is ok depending on the time of day.

Talyor also says if you need help checking batteries to call the fire department.