St. Jude Catholic School temporarily shuts down, switches to remote learning after COVID outbreak

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Catholic School in Peoria has temporarily shut down and made the switch to remote learning following a COVID-19 outbreak and increasing numbers of students who had tested positive for COVID-19 or its variants.

School officials confirmed the closure began Monday, Aug. 30. The school is projected to open back up on Monday, Sept. 13.

The faculty will teach students remotely during the shutdown. Sr. Maria Christi has contacted families with directions for picking up Chromebooks and any classroom instructions needed to make the switch to remote learning during the 2-week shutdown.

Extracurricular activities and athletic practices and events will not take place during the shutdown per Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) protocol. Students will not be allowed to compete in IESA interscholastic activities until they have been cleared by their local health department.

The decision was made after the Peoria City/County Health Department contacted Dr. Sharon Weiss,

superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, and advised her to shut down the

school for two weeks to help further reduce the spread of the virus within the school.

Dr. Weiss contacted both the school’s pastor, Father Patrick Henehan, and the principal, Sister Maria Christi Nelson, to make the transition happen.