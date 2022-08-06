DUNLAP Ill. (WMBD) — For the last nine years, the Dunlap High School soccer team has raised money for St.Jude’s. This year, they are not only raising money for St.Jude’s, but also for one of their own.

As runners return from the St. Jude Memphis run, they will pass by the soccer team, where they can donate in exchange for some lemonade and snacks.

2021’s lemonade shack raised $10,000, and it all went to St. Jude’s and the families of those with cancer. The goal this year is to raise $15,000 to exceed last year’s earnings.

Tessa Sutton was diagnosed with cancer in the Spring of 2021. Since then, her team is determined to raise the money and meet their goal.

“I’m just thankful for everybody who’s donated to the lemonade stand and the run,” said Sutton.

Sutton and her family have already raised $10,000 this year, and the lemonade shack has earned $3,000 so far.