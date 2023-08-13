PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The 2023 St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil was held Sunday in front of the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee in Peoria.

A line of shoppers came out and stopped outside the store to show support while buying a seafood meal to benefit St. Jude.

The dinners consisted of jumbo shrimp, sweet corn, red potatoes, and smoked sausage.

The event coordinator Mike Joseph said a lot of preparation went into the fundraiser, but it’s all worth it.



“Just a lot of preparation and about 250 pounds of butter, cause every plate gets a nice ladle of melted butter right on the top of it, which makes it all better,” said Joseph. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s well worth it. At the end of the day you think about those kids in the hospital and everything they’re going through, this is just a little thing we can do to help support them.”

He said last year they raised $10,000 dollars for St. Jude and this year they are hoping to break that record.