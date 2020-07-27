St. Jude Shrimp & Corn Boil 2020 goes into year twelve for charity

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – St. Jude supporters are continuing to raise money for charity despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 12th annual St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil took place Sunday afternoon at Hy-Vee at Grand Prairie. Due to the pandemic, the dinners were offered via drive-thru and walk-ups with limited seating available inside the store.

Cars lined up in front of the store with people anxious to purchase the dinners containing shrimp, corn and sausages.

Mike Joseph, a St. Jude board member, said they sold more than 200 dinners within the first 30 minutes. Joseph said the pandemic stopping other St. Jude events this year was more motivation to make Sunday’s event a success.

“We do it for the kids, the families, the doctors, the researchers,” Joseph said. “Because COVID stops a lot of things but it doesn’t stop kids from getting cancer, it doesn’t stop doctors from treating those kids. They got to have the money. All that money comes from fundraising at St. Jude.”

Joseph said in the last 11 years of hosting the event, they’ve raised more than $250,000 dollars for St. Jude.