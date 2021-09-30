St. Louis Police search for Danville man accused of pushing girlfriend off hotel balcony

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CBS) — A Danville, Illinois man was charged with domestic assault and kidnapping out of Missouri.

Court documents show 29-year-old Cameron Creamer was charged in St. Louis on Monday. CBS-affiliate KMOV4 reported officers are now looking for him. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The charges stem from an incident on June 30. Records indicated Creamer’s girlfriend was found lying naked in an alley along South Teresa. She was found by emergency crews.

The woman told first responders she was pushed off the seventh-floor of a Holiday Inn by her boyfriend. She told police she went to the balcony after she and Creamer got into an argument. She had her back turned and that is when she was pushed, according to police.

She continued to tell first responders Creamer threw her into a car and dumped her into the alley. Officers said the woman broke her neck, had multiple lacerations to her internal organs and crushed her spine.