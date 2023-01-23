PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — There will soon be no hospital systems in the City of Peru.

Peru Mayor Kenneth Kolowski confirmed Saint Margaret Health’s decision to close on Jan. 28.

In a letter, the mayor cited Saint Margaret Peru, and indicated that its temporary suspension of services at the Peru Hospital is the result of financial distress.

When the hospital closes, obstetrical services will no longer be offered in the Peru or Spring Vally area.

“The City of Peru’s top priority is the health, safety and welfare of its growing community. We are extremely concerned about the elimination of obstetric and woman’s health services in the Illinois Valley Area, providing little notice to expecting mothers and leaving few options moving forward,” Kolowski stated.

Saint Margaret Health’s hope is to reopen under a rural emergency hospital designation.

