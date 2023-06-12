SPRING VALLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — On June 16, St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley will open and close its doors for the last time.

According to the hospital’s website, this includes the hospital, clinics and other facilities. Inpatient and outpatient services are available at Mendota, Princeton and Ottawa OSF locations.

OSF released a statement on Friday stating:

“OSF HealthCare has been informed of the upcoming closure of St. Margaret’s Health – Spring Valley. We, like many in the community, are saddened by this news impacting Illinois Valley residents who are facing an immediate need for medical care.

OSF HealthCare is in the process of acquiring some of the St. Margaret’s Health assets, including the hospital facility in Peru. We are determining how best to provide necessary services to the Illinois Valley, but this process, along with the necessary regulatory approvals, takes time.

OSF has completed phase one of its purchase of the Midtown Plaza complex, Midtown Health Center, and Granville Clinic and is working diligently to hire, train and establish our networks in order to reopen as soon as possible.

We welcome with open arms the many employees of St. Margaret’s Health who have recently joined OSF and those who will become part our Ministry in the future.

Please know that OSF is prepared, ready and confident we will be able to meet the needs of the community through currently available offices and clinics. If you are in need of immediate, emergency care, dial 9-1-1 or you can visit OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton, or OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota.

You can also find virtual or in-person visits through OSF OnCall, where you can find care 24/7. Learn more here.

OSF is using a phone line for Illinois Valley area residents to call for information on care options, or to set up a new patient appointment. The number is (844) 673-2778.

Whether you need urgent care, emergency services or anything in between, OSF HealthCare has the resources to carry out our Mission to serve with the greatest care and love.”

OSF Healthcare