SPRING VALLEY, Ill. (WMBD)– Spring Valley is set to lose a hospital as an OSF press release has confirmed that St. Margaret’s Health is closing.

Fortunately, OSF is already taking steps to fill the medical care gap that the closing will entail.

“OSF HealthCare is in the process of acquiring some of the St. Margaret’s Health assets, including the hospital facility in Peru. We are determining how best to provide necessary services to the Illinois Valley, but this process, along with the necessary regulatory approvals, takes time.” OSF Healthcare

OSF plans to purchase the Midtown Plaza complex, Midtown Health Center, and Granville Clinic and is establishing networks to reopen as soon as possible.

Those needing immediate care are encouraged to dial 911 or visit OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton, or OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota.