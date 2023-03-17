PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The cold weather didn’t stop thousands of people from shaking their shamrock at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Peoria.

The nearly one-mile long parade began at 11 a.m. on Monroe at William Kumpf. The parade traveled northeast on Monroe to Main, right on Main to Jefferson, Jefferson to Liberty, Liberty to Adams, then conclude at Adams and Hamilton.

“I’m local so I’ll be here every year. It’s just a party all day long. Drinking and partying really,” said parade attendee Brandon Whaley.

“If you look around, there’s people everywhere having fun and that’s what its all about really,” said parade attendee Brian Veach.

Kids caught candy and beads as the floats moved by. Many stepped it up a notch with their spirited attire.

“It’s a little piece I picked out to celebrate today…Had a whole bunch of friends from work come out today and figured might as well be a little festive,” said Veach, gesturing to his green blazer with shamrocks all over.”

“I’ve got this robe for about 15 years, I’ve been wearing it every year down here for the parade. Just makes me feel Irish,” said parade attendee Brian Watts.

For most people, it’s a day of fun with family and friends.

“Friends and family getting together and coming down to see the parade. We meet up for breakfast then we come downtown and hang out,” said parade attendee Janet Ciaccio.

“Take the time to enjoy your friends and family. Do the little things that matter the most. So it seems like just a parade but a great way to spend time with your friends and family,” said Veach.