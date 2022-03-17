PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — St. Patrick’s Day partiers turned out Thursday in Peoria Heights for the annual community street party.

Hundreds filled Prospect Road as W.E. Sullivan’s threw its annual St. Patrick’s Day street party. Sullivan’s opened at 8 a.m. to serve breakfast and drinks, and the party got started at noon.

For the first time since the pandemic, people were able to listen to live music, eat Irish food and of course drink plenty of beer to celebrate the popular Peoria holiday.

Braden Rassi, a Morton native, said it was his first time at the Heights’ celebration.

“I’m here with my girlfriend’s family, and they were nice enough to let me come celebrate with them. I am just over in Morton, had the day off of work, so it’s awesome,” Rassi said. “It means everything, I just love being out with people, COVID numbers are going down, and it’s a good atmosphere.”

Lauren Dana, a Peoria native, said she’s celebrated St. Pat’s every year and said it was the perfect day on Thursday.

“I feel like it’s a pretty big deal, ever since I was a little girl I’ve lived in Peoria and always celebrate St Patrick’s Day,” Dana said. “I’m so excited to be back out, my dog is excited too, we’re definitely enjoying the sun too, it’s very nice out.”

The event was family-friendly until about 4:00. The celebration continued throughout the night.

Sullivan’s said they planned on cooking over 700lbs of corned beef.