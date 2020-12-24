St. Paul United Church of Christ hosts Christmas singalong

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Church goers cannot gather in their places of worship this year, so one Pekin church brought their congregation outside for some Christmas festivities.
St. Paul United Church of Christ hosted a drive-in singalong. For about 30 minutes at 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. on Sunday, the church’s bell tower blasted music from a restored carillon.
Members of the church sat in their cars to sing with the Christmas carols.
“We wanted to do something to give all of us some closure on this year that has been so challenging,” Choir and Fine Arts Director Sharon Samuels Reed said.
