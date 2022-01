PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 50-year-old man is currently in the hospital after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his girlfriend.

The stabbing took place in the 1600 block of W. Millman Street.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

At this time, police have not released the name of the victim or the perpetrator.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.