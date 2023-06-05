PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial of a 22-year-old woman accused in a fatal stabbing was pushed back to late October.

Heaven Kruzan was to go to trial on Monday but she and her attorney opted for the delay. She will remain in custody at the Peoria County Jail unless she can post $50,000 or 10% of her $500,000 bond.

The move wasn’t unexpected as it was the first trial setting for the case. The case is now set for an Oct. 23 trial in the courtroom of Peoria County Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons.

Kruzan is accused in the March 8 fatal stabbing of Lamario Billups, 34, who suffered a single wound to his chest. She faces a single charge of first-degree murder, a felony that could send her to prison for up to 60 years.

During a bond hearing in March, prosecutors alleged that a person had gone into the basement of a home in the 1900 block of South Stanley Street were Billups and Kruzan were arguing. Billups allegedly stood up, said Kruzan had stabbed him and then collapsed.

At that same hearing, prosecutors said that Kruzan fled after the witness at the house called police. She was arrested shortly after and initially gave a different story before admitting the two were in a relationship.