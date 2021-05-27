Staff at Bethel Lutheran unveil memorial garden for 2nd-grade teacher who died in car crash

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Students, staff and family gathered outside the late Katie King’s second-grade classroom because it’s the new home of a garden created in her honor.

“You’re going to walk right by this. Sometime if you just want to sit and think about God, think about Miss King, you can come and sit here,” said Bethel Lutheran School Principal John Jacob.

Katherine King, 25, was killed when her car and two others collided on Sterling Avenue near Gilbert earlier this month.

“I think right now is when reality is really setting in because she won’t be back next year. We just had our last day of school and we’re realizing that this is a loss that’s not going to be easily replaced,” said Jacob.

One parent said Miss King was always there, even when she couldn’t be.

“Just getting those emails at the end of the day; ‘Hey Payton had a little bit of a rough day today but I took her aside and prayed with her and we talked through it,” was really nice as a mom. I’m just really thankful to have that, to know that someone is loving on my kiddo when I’m not there,” said Tori Schacht.

Now, there is a permanent place where people can go to remember her. Beside the garden will be a mosaic bench filled with her two favorite animals.

“That’s really neat to know the bench is going to have ladybugs and flamingos. I think it’s going to really capture her,” said Schacht.

A timeless tribute to the teacher who made a big impact on the smallest students.